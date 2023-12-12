West Clermont promotes defensive coordinator Ben Moorman to head coach

The West Clermont Wolves are coming off a 4-7 season.

West Clermont High School has named Ben Moorman its newest head football coach.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to become the next head football coach at West Clermont and am excited to continue to build the football program for the student-athletes and the community,” Moorman said in a statement.

The Wolves stayed in-house for the hire. Moorman spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator for former head coach Nate Mahon. Prior to his tenure at West Clermont, he was the defensive backs coach at both Loveland and Madeira, and a varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach at Moeller.

Moorman is a 2007 graduate of Moeller where he was a kicker on the football team. He also played at Mount St. Joseph.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio HS football: West Clermont names Ben Moorman as next coach