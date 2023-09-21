West Clermont football head coach Nate Mahon takes leave of absence

West Clermont's Nate Mahon has an 8-8 record with the Wolves and a 61-50 overall record in 10 years as a head coach.

West Clermont High School announced that head football coach Nate Mahon has taken a leave of absence to attend to a personal family matter.

Mahon is in his second year as head coach of the Wolves and had an 8-8 record prior to stepping away on Monday, Sept. 19. Last year, West Clermont (3-2 this year) made the playoffs for the third straight season, bowing out in the first round with a 43-6 loss to Princeton.

West Clermont principal Greg Pottebaum said in a statement that assistant coach Bill Leach will serve as interim head coach in Mahon's absence.

"Under coach Leach's leadership, I am confident that our student-athletes are in good hands," Pottebaum said.

Leach was a teacher and coach at Princeton for 30 years, accruing a 24-27 record in five seasons as head coach. He was also the head coach at Monroe from 2013-2017, finishing with an 18-33 record. Leach has also been an assistant coach at Finneytown, Little Miami and Hamilton.

West Clermont travels to Kings on Friday, Sept. 22, to take on the Knights.

