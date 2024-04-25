West Charlotte native Tez Walker talks adversity faced in journey to the NFL Draft

Tez Walker was only four years old when he first saw himself playing in the NFL.

The west Charlotte graduate has endured as much adversity as he has success after suffering major injures and finding himself at the center in a national story involving his eligibility to play at North Carolina following the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Homecoming: Panthers sign Rock Hill native, LB Jadeveon Clowney

Walker now has a new journey ahead as he has his sights set on the NFL and is expected to hear his name called during this weekend’s draft.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown talks to Walker about his up-and-down journey to the NFL Draft.

(WATCH BELOW: NFL Draft Countdown: Panthers GM Dan Morgan talks about upcoming season)