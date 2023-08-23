West Central football senior Crew Heier talks commitment to South Dakota

Two years ago Crew Heier was a sophomore at Pierre high school. He was a second-string player on the football team at that point, brimming with potential, but perpetually stuck on the sideline of a polished Governors squad aiming to win their fifth straight Class 11AA state championship.

Fast forward to now and Heier is a no-doubt starter for every game he plays with West Central, he’s one of the best players in the state and a USD football commit.

Heier transferred to West Central in 2022 after his dad opened up a Dairy Queen near the high school.

The Trojans defensive coordinator Barry Matthies said when Heier first joined the team he’d never played defense before, but that’s where West Central needed him.

Crew Heier (3) talks to another player during practice at West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

“He was athletic enough,” Matthies said of his first impression of Heier. “We like our linemen as fast as we can get. We usually don't play a whole lot of big guys. We play fast kids and stuff like that. So, he fit right into what we're trying to do.”

As soon as he arrived he formed a quick and deep bond with then-junior Chet Carda. Matthies called the two “best friends that hang out all the time and feed off each other.” That friendship extends off the field too.

“We’ve been hunting together,” Carda said of their relationship. “We’re pretty good buddies.”

Crew Heier (3) tackles another player during practice at West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

In his first year with the Trojans, Heier had a breakout season. He finished 2022 with 18 receptions, 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense, 11.5 tackles for a loss from the linebacker position and two punt blocks while leading West Central to the 11A state championship game. He also drew the attention of college football recruiters.

After his 2022 campaign, Heier received three Division I scholarship offers and at least five Division II offers. His top choices came down to USD, North Dakota and Northwestern Iowa. Heier said he grew up watching USD football and even had family members attend the university, but ultimately the Coyotes coaching staff was a big reason why he committed to South Dakota.

Crew Heier (3) practices drills at West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

“I made a really good connection with their defensive coordinator, Travis Johansen,” Heier said. “That stood out (to me.) That's kind of what separated my decision.”

“They're getting a pretty good athlete,” Matthies said. “6-3, 6-4 wingspan. (He) fits into their personnel with what he does on defense. He’ll be a good little player for the Coyotes.”

Heier and West Central open their season against Custer on Saturday, August 26.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: West Central football Crew Heier talks commitment to South Dakota