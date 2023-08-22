West Central football aims to improve every game and 'be in the mix' by playoff time

West Central football players practice drills at West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Coming off an 11A championship loss against Dell Rapids in 2022, the West Central Trojans still feel the sting when reflecting on what could've been.

“We want it back. We wanted it bad,” senior Crew Heier said before his teammate Chet Carda chipped in.

“Hoping we can play them again in the championship.”

While the pain is still there, Heier, Carda and the entire team understand that that loss is in the past, and 2023 is a whole new journey.

Assistant coach Barry Matthies talks to players before closing out practice at West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

“What the kids accomplished was a great feat,” said defensive coordinator Barry Matthies. “Every year we come back, it's a different class. We have different seniors. So last year’s seniors are gone, that was their team. This year’s seniors, this is their team.”

Matthies was expected to be one of the team’s key losses heading into the 2023 season along with last season's senior quarterback Justin Zirpel, who West Central football coach Chris Hernandez said accounted for 67% of their offensive yardage. Instead, Matthies returned for his fifth season as defensive coordinator with the team and his 21st with West Central.

“It wasn't ever set in stone,” Matthies said of his departure. “I've been here my whole entire life. I graduated (from) here, so (the) program’s pretty important to me.”

Assistant coach Barry Matthies talks players through practice at West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Carda and Heier were both happy to have the fifth-year defensive coordinator back, crediting him for being a key factor in their development over the years.

“I just got here last year and he’s helped me improve my game so much,” Heier said.

Carda said Matthies watches so much film that he knows what opposing teams are going to run and puts his players in great position to stop them.

West Central football players practice drills at West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The Trojans return six starters on offense and only three on defense, including two of the best in the state in Heier and Carda. On offense they return Heier at tight end, senior running back Jesse Jost, junior running back Aiden Bartmann, senior wide receiver Layton Johnson, senior offensive lineman Gavin Pischke and senior offensive lineman Ashton Engen.

The Trojans will be starting junior Caden Alfson at quarterback this season and he has plenty of faith throughout the team.

“He's probably the best pure passer we've had in quite a while,” Matthies said of the first-year starting quarterback.

West Central football players practice drills at West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

On defense, the Trojans return Heier at the defensive line, Carda at linebacker, and senior Jude Jarding in the secondary.

While they don't have many full-time starters returning, Matthies said it helps that a lot of the new starters received rotation reps last season.

“We’re right where we should be in the second week of camp,” Matthies said. “It wasn't so much reteaching things and stuff like that so it's definitely easier for them. Now when you're starting everybody that didn't get any experience, it's totally different.”

West Central football players practice drills at West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Defensively Carda and Heier will take larger leadership roles for West Central. Last season Heier, a USD football commit, had 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns from the tight end position and 11.5 tackles for a loss from the defensive line. Carda finished 2022 with 86 tackles, two sacks, 5.5 tackles for a loss. Carda received major praise from his defensive coordinator.

“Chet Carda is our defensive leader,” Matthies said. “Chet Carda is the best linebacker in class 11A, hands down. It's not even close.”

Matthies said the Trojans' goal is to get better each game and “be in the mix” by playoff time and eventually battle for a championship.

West Central takes on Custer on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: West Central football aims to battle for 11A championship