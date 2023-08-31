West Canada Valley football: Top players, schedule, what you need to know for 2023

West Canada Valley won its first eight-player sectional football championship in 2021 and came with moments of returning to the title game last fall.

The team is back in pursuit of the championship again this fall but has some retooling to do.

The 2022 season ended with a 20-14 loss to Morrisville-Eaton in the playoff semifinals. Morrisville-Eaton, the team West Canada Valley had beaten in the 2021 championship game, tied last year's playoff rematch with 2.4 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter and won it in overtime after West Canada Valley extended the game by stopping a two-point conversion try.

Gone is two-time all-state quarterback Brayden Shepardson. In his place, senior Sean Burdick slides behind center to call the signals; Burdick is one of five returning senior starters. Tight end Iain Farber and wide receiver Camerohn Ludwig were league all-stars last fall and Farber was an honorable mention all-state pick. Two-way lineman Blake Reese was also an all-league player, and Jarrett Brelinsky is back as a running back and defensive back. On defense, Farber and Burdick are linebackers while Ludwig is another defensive back.

Sophomore John Tubia also started last season, seeing action at running back and defensive lineman. Classmates Kayden Ford and Matthew Lape are additions to the line on offense and defense, and versatile Landon Rice is available at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back.

West Canada Valley football at a glance

Head Coach: Todd Hobin

League: Eight Player East

2022 Record: 7-2

Last Section III Championship: West Canada Valley won the eight player championship in 2021.

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Ticonderoga, 2 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. New York Mills, noon

Sept. 16: vs. Frankfort-Schuyler, noon

Sept. 23: at Clinton, noon

Sept. 30: vs. Waterville, noon

Oct. 7: vs. South Lewis, noon

Oct. 12: at Sauquoit Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Cooperstown, noon

Marquee Matchups

West Canada Valley gets Frankfort-Schuyler at home Sept. 16. Frankfort-Schuyler, playing its first season of eight-player football after fielding no varsity team the previous fall, dealt West Canada Valley its only loss in the regular season last year and advanced to the sectional championship game.

The Frankfort-Schuyler game follows another home game against New York Mills, the third team in what finished as a three-way tie for first place in the East Division for eight-player competition.

West Canada Valley actually starts the season with three home games, starting with Saturday's game against Ticonderoga, an eight-player newcomer from Section VII.

Top Returning Players

Jarrett Brelinsky, Sr, RB/DB

Sean Burdick, Sr, QB/LB

Iain Farber, Sr, TE/LB

Cam Ludwig, Sr, WR/DB

Blake Reese, Sr, OL/DL

John Tubia, So, RB/DL

