West Cabarrus High School’s Drew Waller earned statewide boys’ soccer award Friday

West Cabarrus High School’s Drew Waller is the 2024 N.C. boys’ soccer Gatorade player of the year.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior, Waller scored 43 goals and had 16 assists in 25 games, leading the Wolverines to a 17-7-1 record, the best in school history, and a berth in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs.

Waller was also named The Charlotte Observer regional and N.C. Soccer Coaches Association state player of the year. In North Carolina, boys’ soccer is played in the fall. Some states, however, have it in the spring, and Gatorade makes its announcements after all states have concluded play.

Waller has committed to play at North Carolina. Last season, he was an all-state and All-American selection and won his second straight Greater Metro 4A player of the year award.

He ended his career with 102 goals and 32 assists.

Off the field, Waller carries a 3.83 GPA and is a member of his school’s National Honor Society. Waller has volunteered locally at middle school club day in addition to donating his time by picking up trash at the middle school and surrounding woods. He has also assisted elementary school teachers in their classrooms.

“We had to constantly account for Drew on the field,” said Neil Armstrong, head coach at South Iredell High. “He was always a threat to score and even with the extra attention from defenses, had a great senior year. He has a great sense of field awareness. He sees and attacks the seams in the defense and trusts his teammates to get him the ball in scoring positions.”