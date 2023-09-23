West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Millwall: Lions pick up battling point at Baggies

Zian Flemming saw a 28th-minute penalty saved by West Brom keeper Alex Palmer

West Brom were held to a battling draw by Millwall at The Hawthorns to make it four games without victory for the Baggies.

Albion were indebted to a penalty save from Alex Palmer on 28 minutes, when he turned Zian Flemming's spot-kick around the post.

Lions keeper Bartosz Bialkowski made an instinctive stop to deny Matt Phillips, while Alex Mowatt and Brandon Thomas-Asante thudded the bar as Albion sought to win it.

Millwall - who go up to 10th in the Championship - have now lost only one of their past nine games against the Baggies.

More to follow.