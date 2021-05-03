West Brom vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

West Brom coach Sam Allardyce (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

West Bromwich Albion host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tonight, as the home side look to stave off what feels like an inevitable relegation.

Sam Allardyce has never faced the drop before, but that seems set to change this season, with West Brom 19th in the table and 11 points from safety with five games remaining.

Wolves’ middling campaign, meanwhile, has them in 12th place and looking to bounce back from a 4-0 thrashing by Burnley last time out.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 6pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers can also stream the fixture live on the broadcaster’s website and the SkyGo app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

West Brom will be missing long-term absentee Branislav Ivanovic, with Robert Snodgrass also unavailable.

For Wolves, injured trio Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto and Jonny will all miss out, as will Fernando Marcal. Joao Moutinho and Nelson Semedo are expected to recover in time to feature, however.

Predicted line-ups

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Pereira, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Robinson; Diagne

Wolves: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Boly; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Willian Jose, Podence

Odds

West Brom: 7/4

Draw: 11/5

Wolves: 13/8

Prediction

Wolves 1-1 West Brom.

