West Brom Put 25-year-old Centre-Back Through Medical

West Brom are putting Norwegian centre-back Torbjorn Heggem through a medical ahead of signing him on a permanent deal.

The Baggies stumbled in the playoff semi-finals last season and failed to get promoted to the Premier League.

West Brom are again looking to launch another promotion next season under Carlos Corberan and are pushing to bring in quality reinforcements.

The Spaniard wants more defensive reinforcements to further shore up his backline for the next Championship campaign.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Heggem is being put through his paces during a medical with West Brom today.

A deal is in place between West Brom and Swedish side Brommapojkarna for the defender’s transfer to the Hawthorns.

With six months left on his contract, the Swedish outfit have decided to cash in and sell him to the Championship club.

The centre-back will sign a contract with the Baggies once he gets the go-ahead from the West Brom medical department.

Heggem made 48 appearances for Brommapojkarna and is now set to continue his career in the Championship.