West Brom adds Jay Rodriguez: “A lot to come from me”

Jay Rodriguez has a new lease on life, away from the injuries that stalled his time with the England national team.

Southampton has sold Rodriguez, who turns 28 late this month, to West Bromwich Albion, and the Hawthorns set unveiled him Sunday. Reports say the fee is between $15 and $19 million.

Rodriguez said he was thrilled by Tony Pulis‘ pursuit of his talents, and added that he’s looked at Jake Livermore‘s return to international form at West Brom as a possible route back to the Three Lions.

He scored 15 goals for Saints in 2013-14 before suffering an ACL injury and then an ankle injury that cost him a prime time in his career.

But he says it isn’t over. From WBA.co.uk:

“There’s a lot to come from me. I am fully over the injury but for whatever reason it didn’t work out for me at Southampton last season. I worked hard, I was always willing to do extra work because that’s always been my attitude and I was fully fit. But that’s football and you just have to deal with it. … “The team is full of top players and it’s pretty clear that they are also a great set of lads. And you look at what has happened to Jake after he joined, getting back into the England squad. My aim is to keep improving, keep working hard and hopefully help Albion get better.”

With Salomon Rondon, Nacer Chadli, and James McClean to go with Rodriguez, there’s plenty of offensive talent at the Hawthorns. Now can Pulis put it into motion?

