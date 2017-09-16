West Brom 0-0 West Ham: Barry makes history in snoozy affair

- Two total shots on target
- Obiang hits cross bar
- Barry becomes first PL player to start 600 matches
Gareth Barry tied Ryan Giggs’ record for most Premier League appearances with 632, a figure about 631 digits higher than the amount of entertaining chances at the Hawthorns in a scoreless draw on Saturday.
West Brom sits ninth with eight points from five matches, while West Ham’s fourth point has it sitting 18th.
Andy Carroll‘s run toward a diagonal ball nearly brought danger, but his first touch was tricky.
A pair of West Brom chances followed, including history-making Barry’s attempt at a headed corner diverted over the bar.
Pedro Obiang had the audacity to shoot from 40-plus yards, and saw his curling effort crank off the cross bar.
In a game begging for action, Ben Foster saw yellow for chopping down Javier Hernandez outside the 18.
That was really it, as Tony Pulis got a point in Tony Pulis fashion!
600 – Barry will also become the first player to start 600 games in the Premier League. Milestone. https://t.co/YbtBsadxTP
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017
