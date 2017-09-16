West Brom 0-0 West Ham: Barry makes history in snoozy affair

Two total shots on target

Obiang hits cross bar

Barry becomes first PL player to start 600 matches

Gareth Barry tied Ryan Giggs’ record for most Premier League appearances with 632, a figure about 631 digits higher than the amount of entertaining chances at the Hawthorns in a scoreless draw on Saturday.

West Brom sits ninth with eight points from five matches, while West Ham’s fourth point has it sitting 18th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Andy Carroll‘s run toward a diagonal ball nearly brought danger, but his first touch was tricky.

A pair of West Brom chances followed, including history-making Barry’s attempt at a headed corner diverted over the bar.

Pedro Obiang had the audacity to shoot from 40-plus yards, and saw his curling effort crank off the cross bar.

In a game begging for action, Ben Foster saw yellow for chopping down Javier Hernandez outside the 18.

That was really it, as Tony Pulis got a point in Tony Pulis fashion!

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

600 – Barry will also become the first player to start 600 games in the Premier League. Milestone. https://t.co/YbtBsadxTP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2017





[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola