West Brom 0-0 West Ham: Barry makes history in snoozy affair

Nicholas Mendola
  • Two total shots on target
  • Obiang hits cross bar
  • Barry becomes first PL player to start 600 matches

Gareth Barry tied Ryan Giggs’ record for most Premier League appearances with 632, a figure about 631 digits higher than the amount of entertaining chances at the Hawthorns in a scoreless draw on Saturday.

West Brom sits ninth with eight points from five matches, while West Ham’s fourth point has it sitting 18th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Andy Carroll‘s run toward a diagonal ball nearly brought danger, but his first touch was tricky.

A pair of West Brom chances followed, including history-making Barry’s attempt at a headed corner diverted over the bar.

Pedro Obiang had the audacity to shoot from 40-plus yards, and saw his curling effort crank off the cross bar.

In a game begging for action, Ben Foster saw yellow for chopping down Javier Hernandez outside the 18.

That was really it, as Tony Pulis got a point in Tony Pulis fashion!

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]


[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]