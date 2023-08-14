West Branch Warriors 2023 high school football preview

West Branch coach Tim Cooper hoists up the Gary Andreani trophy after beating Alliance on Oct. 7, 2022, at Alliance.

WEST BRANCH WARRIORS

HEAD COACH: Tim Cooper, second year, 12-2

LAST YEAR: 12-2, 6-0, EBC champions

POSTSEASON: Division IV, Region 13

RETURNING LETTERMEN (15)

Nick Love, WR-LB, 5-10, 190 Sr.

Joey Jackson, WR-DB, 5-10, 160 Jr.

Anthony Perry, WR-DB, 6-0, 185, Jr.

Jeremiah Thomas, QB-WR-DB, 5-9, 150, So.

Garin Harlan, RB-DB, 6-1, 180, Jr.

Carson Graham, WR-DB, 5-11, 170, Jr.

Maddox Coleman, WR-DB, 5-7, 140, Jr.

Colby Smith, WR-LB, 6-0, 230, Sr.

Cooper Anderson, WR-LB, 6-2, 190, Jr.

Beau Alazaus, QB-LB, 6-6, 205, Sr.

Dom Slimon, OL-DL, 6-2, 250, Jr.

Cam Summers, OL-DL, 5-11, 275, Jr.

Jax Brooks, OL-DL, 6-2, 280, Jr.

Eliza Hirst, K, Jr.

Boston Mulinix, RB-LB, 5-8, 190, Jr.

RETURNING STARTERS: Beau Alazaus, Jax Brooks, Boston Mulinix, Joey Jackson, Garin Harlan, Eliza Hirst, Anthony Perry, Nick Love, Dom Slimon, Cam Summers, Jeremiah Thomas

IMPACT PLAYERS: Beau Alazaus, a 6-6 senior quarterback, threw for 240 yards and scored five touchdowns in his lone start last season. ... RB Boston Mulinix Jr. rushed for 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2022. ... WR Joey Jackson led team with 65 receptions for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. ... WR Anthony Perry had 47 receptions for 900 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

WHAT'S NEW: West Branch returns 4,000 yards of offense from a team that scored 45.5 points per game last season. ... Warriors have scored 31 points or more in their past 39 games, one of the longest streaks in Ohio. ... West Branch will once again run the Air Raid offense and have an excellent offensive blend of running with Mulinix (1,400 yards last year) and receiving with Jackson (1,000 receiving yards) and Perry (900 receiving yards). ... At 6-6 and, 205 pounds, Alazaus has waited his turn to be the starting QB and has a big arm.

OUTLOOK: West Branch has won three straight Eastern Buckeye Conference titles and is co-EBC favorite with Alliance this season. ... Warriors expect to be one of the top-scoring teams in northeastern Ohio again. ... West Branch is 33-5 in the past three years and has won seven of 10 playoff games in that time. ... Since coach Tim Cooper installed the Air Raid offense three years ago, West Branch has averaged more than 44 points. ... West Branch is expected to be one of the top teams in Division IV Region 13 again after being regional runner-up the past two years. ... Warriors will be going for the 400th football win in school history this season. ... West Branch has an all-time football record of 394-252-6, with 41 winning seasons, 15 losing seasons and six .500 finishes.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio high school football: West Branch Warriors 2023 preview