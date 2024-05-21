West Branch vs. NDCL baseball: Lions fall in pitching duel, 1-0

May 20—LOUISVILLE — NDCL and West Branch displayed full confidence in the pitching and fielding in their district semifinal May 20. Neither side was able to translate the sparse hits into multiple runs.

The Warriors broke through in the fifth inning with a single and a deep shot to right for the lead and that proved to be the difference as they won, 1-0, and advanced to the district final.

West Branch will return to Louisville and play Geneva for a trip to the regional round on May 22.

Neither side found a rhythm early as some fly balls fell but didn't translate into runs. West Branch had a runner on third in the second, but Braeden Kinnaird got out of it with a pair of strikeouts.

The Warriors had a pair of swings almost slip past the infield, but Frankie Clark played them well for two snags and no damage.

Kinnaird finished the game going five innings with seven hits and five strikeouts. Coach Marc Thibeault knew that in the biggest game, his senior ace was going to come through.

"Seniors are always going to shine when they get to this point. You can have star sophomores and juniors but it's the seniors that always come through," Thibeault said. "They bring that energy and know that window is getting closer to closing and he did that today. He didn't dial up a walk, there were a few 3-2 counts and he either put it away or gave the defense something to work with."

West Branch had an equally strong showing from Beau Alazaus, who went the distance, allowed two hits and struck out seven. Thibeault pointed to his ability to mix pitches as to how he threw the Lions off from their plate approach.

West Branch took the lead in the fifth after Jaxon Robb reached on a bunt. He stole second and a pop-up by Gavin Bell moved him to third.

Boston Mulinx then went deep to right for his first hit and Robb tagged up. But Mulinx was thrown out at third by Griffin Moskal.

NDCL was unable to provide an answer as the Lions were retired in order in both the sixth and seventh innings outside of reaching on a fielding error.

While the Lions' run ended earlier than the season before, the future remains bright. They return the 3-through-6 hitters in their batting order and a slew of talented arms.

Thibealut is excited for his third season with a group of players who are dedicated to the game and striving every day to get better.

"There could be a regular season game tomorrow and they would all show up," Thibeault said. "The goal every year is a state title and that's what we work for in the offseason. It's the way we operate all season long, we played more D-I and D-II teams than anyone in the district pool. I told they guys we were going to go out and get the toughest schedule possible and they were ready for it. That's the type of program that were excited to keep growing."

THE SCORE

West Branch 1, NDCL 0