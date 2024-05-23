West Branch vs. Geneva baseball: Eagles fall in early hole, finish as district runner-up, 9-1

May 22—Geneva came out strong in its district final against West Branch on May 22. The Eagles plated a run in the top of the first inning, getting ahead of the Warriors' pitching.

But West Branch responded with five runs in the first two innings and didn't let up en route to a 9-1 victory.

The Warriors will play Ursuline in a regional semifinal at Thurman Munson on May 30.

Geneva's first three batters reached, and Hewit Wilt scored on a throwing error for the early advantage. But Shea Arkenburg was caught stealing second and that took away any advantage the Eagles had.

West Branch responded in the bottom of the frame after a lead-off pop-up with the next three batters reaching. Anthony Perry drove in a pair on a single to left and Jeremiah Thomas added on a ground ball.

Coach Terry Hejduk said they needed to find ways to carry the momentum into the next few innings.

"We had the confidence early and had another runner at third. But not scoring that second run was huge," Hejduk said. "You could sense it when we went out on the field, guys were let down. We got the first guy to pop up but then they just hit some absolute ropes. Our guys didn't give up, we got a guy on base every inning, we just couldn't get that momentum builder."

The Eagles were unable to find an answer for Perry on the mound, as he went the distance, allowed six hits and struck out six.

West Branch added two more in the second with both Aaron Tucker and Hunter Shields pushing one in on a grounder and a sacrifice fly. Geneva then settled in from the field with a strong performance from Brendon Forbell with two of his innings of work scoreless.

The Warriors tacked on three in the fifth with a Perry single, a Thomas triple and a sacrifice bunt from Jaxon Robb.

Geneva heads home with its third district runner-up title since 2002 and first since 2016.

While it's not the first regional championship since 1994, Hejduk is excited for the group of underclassmen who learned from the seniors around them all season.

"We expanded the playoff roster a little bit this year which was good," Hejduk said. "We played a sophomore in the outfield most of the year, we had a freshman play in almost every game this year, another sophomore play a lot as well as some big juniors and Forbell was a freshman that came up and gave us quality innings as well. This season was more about learning the attitude and how to be a great player in general rather than the on-the-field performance."