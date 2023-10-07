West Branch High School football beats Alliance in high-scoring aerial battle

BELOIT – Quarterbacks Beau Alazaus and Brendan Zurbrugg combined for 779 yards passing in West Branch's 49-41 victory Friday over Alliance at Clinton Heacock Stadium.

Zurbrugg, who has committed to Oklahoma, also rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

"Heckuva game," said Alazaus, the Warriors senior who passed for 419 yards and threw four touchdown passes. "Brendan is a really good player, you've got to give it up [to him].

"He threw some balls tonight and I was like ‘Wow – that's pretty.’ He's going to be great at Oklahoma."

Junior Boston Mulinix rushed for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Warriors' seventh consecutive victory that has them tied for first place in the Northeast Buckeye with next week's opponent, Carrollton.

Alliance coach Tim Goodman assessed Alazaus' performance as "cool, calm and collected. We decided we were going to get after him a little bit – we didn't think he was as mobile as (last year's quarterback) Dru DeShields.

"And he's not the same type of quarterback, but he does a really good job of extending plays in his way. And it's tough with their receivers, when they get any kind of extension, they are going to find a way to get open."

In eight games, Alazaus has passed for 2,208 yards.

Junior Anthony Perry caught nine passes for 116 yards and a 20-yard touchdown. Sophomore Jeremiah Thomas hauled in seven passes for 162 yards, including a school record 94-yard score that put the Warriors up 49-28 in the fourth quarter.

Alazaus said he believes Thomas broke two tackles on the sideline route.

"He beat his man in press coverage one-on-one," Alazaus said. "I just gave him a ball to catch and he went up and got it. Then he does what he does best – makes plays after the catch."

Senior Gavin Gregory caught three passes, two for touchdowns. The first one covered 73 yards for a 14-0 lead as Gregory reached up to pull the ball in then raced through the middle of the field to the end zone untouched.

"I just found open space and I have a great QB," Gregory said.

Alazaus says his goal with Gregory is to "throw it anywhere around him – he has great hands, he's going to go up and get it."

On the Warriors' next possession, Aviators sophomore linebacker Leland Maynard intercepted Alazaus at the Alliance 30. Gregory then made another impact play, sacking Zurbrugg for a 16-yard loss, forcing a punt.

"I was so hyped after that," Gregory said of the sack. "He's a great athlete, really fast – at track, he goes to state like every year.”

The Warriors (7-1, 3-0) drove 62 yards on seven plays, with Gregory pulling in a 21-yard touchdown pass for a 21-7 lead.

Down three scores late, the Aviators made things interesting when Adam Zumbar scored on a 1-yard run with 5:26 remaining.

Senior K'Vaughn Davis recovered an onside kick that led to Zurbrugg's 1-yard touchdown with 2:44 remaining.But the Warriors recovered the ensuing onside kick to run out the clock.

"They kept playing their butts off," Goodman said of his Aviators (5-3, 1-2). "They didn't stop."

Davis was Zurbrugg's favorite target, catching 11 passes for 245 yards.

"I've learned that in big games, you put the ball in Davis' hands," Goodman said, "With that Brendan and K'Vaughn connection, our offense is always going to have a chance."

Rahmir Hawkins caught six passes for 38 yards including an 18-yard touchdown.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: West Branch football beats Alliance in high-scoring game