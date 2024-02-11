West boys use strong third quarter to advance to EPC semifinals

TOBYHANNA — It was a slow start for Pocono Mountain West boys basketball against Northampton, but the Panthers turned it up in the third quarter to defeat the Koncrete Kids 52-31 to advance to the EPC semifinals.

Sophomore guard KJ Coles led all scorers with 16 points and three assists, followed by Devin Artis with 15 points and four rebounds. Junior Adrian Brito finished with a double-double, 11 points and 11 assists.

"I'm really proud of the way we defended," Pocono coach Rich Williams said after the game. "Northampton wanted to limit possessions, and they run great stuff. They were a tough out — the score wasn't very indicative of what kind of game it was. But I was really proud of our defensive effort."

Williams also praised assistant coach Ken Piontowski, the team's defensive coordinator, who devised a scheme to limit Northampton's off-ball movement, some of the best in the EPC.

The defense started strong in the first quarter for West. But the offense had a slow start, especially Coles, who missed several open 3-pointers. The early spark was from Artis, who had six first-quarter points to push West out to a 9-3 lead after the opening frame.

Both teams found a better offensive rhythm (West outscored them 10-9) in the second quarter, and the score at halftime was 19-12. But the Panthers found another gear in the third, outscoring the Koncrete Kids 16-5 to push their lead to 17. That was all West needed as they kept them at arms' length for the rest of the game, winning with a score of 52-31.

"We knew we couldn't watch the ball," Coles said about his team's defensive effort. "There was always consistent action, so we knew that we had to stay locked on off the ball and on the ball."

With the win, two-seeded Pocono Mountain West will face three-seeded Emmaus at the PPL Center. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Monday.

