TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Girls West All Stars beat the Girls East All Stars 67-55 Saturday night at Wagstaff Gym on the campus of Tyler Junior College in the Azalea Orthopedics 19th Annual All-Stars Basketball Classic.

On the boys side, the East All Stars won 74-59 over the West All Stars.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.