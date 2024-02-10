West avenges regional upset to advance to second straight Division I state hockey championship

Feb. 10—The revenge tour of the West Anchorage boys hockey team suffered it's first major speed bump in the postseason last week when they were upset by South Anchorage 2-1 in the semifinal round of the Region IV tournament in town at the Sullivan Arena.

On Friday night at the Menard Sports Complex in Wasilla, the Eagles flipped the script on the Wolverines, who they had beaten twice in the regular season by defeating them by the same 2-1 score that had cost them a chance to play for a regional title after they already won the conference crown.

South delivered the initial blow in the first period when senior defenseman Keiveri Flannery-Schutt scored the first goal of the game and what wound up being the only one for his team.

West responded by clamping down on defense and recording a goal in each of the next two periods both of which came courtesy of senior Malachi LaChance. With the win the Eagles punched their ticket to their second straight state finals where they will try to bring home their first championship since the 2019-2020 season when they beat the Wolverines 4-3.

Joining them in the state title game on Saturday night will be perennial Division I power Dimond who entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed and upset hosting No. 2 seed Wasilla 5-3 in the other semifinal bout of the night.

The Lynx never trailed after scoring the lone goal of the first period, the two teams traded single goals in the second, and they outscored the Warriors 3-2 in the third. Dimond's leading scorer was Andrew Sturgeon with a pair of goals and with the win, the team ensured their return to the finals after failing to successfully defend their state title last year.

In consolation action, Chugiak used a three-goal third period to bounced back and beat West Valley in a 5-2 win to advance to the fourth/sixth place game where they will take on Colony who narrowly defeated Service 2-1. Wasilla and South will faceoff in the third/fifth place game.

Alaska Boys Division I Hockey Tournament

Menard Center in Wasilla

Thursday

First round

No. 1 West 6, No. 8 West Valley 1

No. 4 South 5, No. 5 Chugiak 1

No. 6 Dimond 3, No. 3 Colony 2

No. 2 Wasilla 8, No. 7 Service 0

Friday

Semifinals

West 2, South 1

Dimond 5, Wasilla 3

Consolations

Colony 2, Service 1

Chugiak 5, West Valley 2

Saturday

Consolations

4th/6th place game

Chugiak vs. Colony, 12 p.m.

3rd/5th place game

Wasilla vs. South 2:30 p.m.

Championship

West vs. Dimond, 5 p.m.