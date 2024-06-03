Wessington Springs holds nine-stroke lead through Day 1 of Class B state boys golf

Jun. 3—BROOKINGS — Wessington Springs jumped out an early advantage over the rest of the field through 18 holes at the Class B boys state golf tournament on Monday.

The Spartans posted a team score of 237 to lead second-place Hamlin and Hanson (246) by nine strokes at the Brookings Country Club. Chester sits in fourth (247), while Clark/Willow Lake is fifth (248) and Hill City and Edmunds Central are tied for sixth (249), as only the top-three scorers count towards the team competition in Class B.

The race for the individual title remains wide open, with Wessington Springs senior Blake Larson sitting alone in first after shooting a 74.

Sully Buttes' Gavin Colson and Miller's Derek Brueggemen are a stroke back at 75, and Faulkton Area's Drake Mueller and Colman-Egan's Taylor Kriech are tied for fourth at 76. Ethan's Rylan Gerlach is in sixth with a 77.

Other top showings from Mitchell-area golfers include Bon Homme's Landon Bares, who is tied for eight (79), while Wessington Springs' Brock Krueger is tied for 12th (80), Hanson's AJ Wilber is tied for 18th (81) and Freeman's Tannen Auch is tied for 24th (82).

The field returns for the second and final day of the tournament on Tuesday.

BROOKINGS — Chester and Miller have emerged as the top two contenders for the team title through 18 holes at the Class B girls state tournament on Monday at Edgebrook Golf Course.

The Flyers are in first at 250 (40-over-par), with the Rustlers following at 257 (47-over-par), 18 strokes ahead of third-place Clark/Willow Lake (275).

Tied for fourth are Burke and Jones County (277), while Estelline/Hendricks is sixth (281) and Platte-Geddes is seventh (287).

Chester's Jadyn McDonald leads the individual pack with a 76, and Miller's Jayce Pugh is in second with a 77. In third is Brynn Roehrich of Clark/Willow Lake (79), with Potter County's Olivia Mikkelsen fourth (81), and Jones County's Kamri Kittleson and Sully Butte's Olivia Olson tied for fifth (83).

Among Mitchell-area golfers, Maddy Lauck of McCook Central/Montrose is tied for seventh with an 85, Andes Central/Dakota Christian's Abigail Svatos is tied for 11th (87), Freeman Academy/Marion's Jade Buse is tied for 17th (91), and Burke's Calli Davis and Paige Beckers and Corsica-Stickney's Claire Gerlach are tied for 19th (92).

SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian shot a 319 (35-over par) to lead the Class A girls field by 21 strokes though 18 holes on Monday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.

Vermillion and West Central are tied for second (340), Madison is in fourth (347), St. Thomas More is in fifth (370), Aberdeen Roncalli is in sixth (372) and Chamberlain is in seventh (381).

In Class A, the top four golfers are included in the team score.

The chase for the individual title remains crowded, as 11 golfers are within two strokes of the leader. There's a three-way tie for first at 77 between Kaitlin Strain of St. Thomas More, Hayden Thorton of Rapid City Christian and Tori Peterson of Sioux Falls Christian.

Four golfers are tied for fourth at 78, including West Central's Dakotah Larson, Vermillion's Ronnie Wilharm and Dakota Valley's Katie Betsworth.

Chamberlain's Alexis Cronk is the top Mitchell-area golfer, tied for 20th with an 85. Winner Area's Gracie Root is tied for 25th (88), Chamberlain's Trey Speer is 35th (91) and Parkston's Gracie Oakley is 37th (92).