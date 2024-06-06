Wesley Sneijder supports decision to start Georginio Wijnaldum at Euro 2024

As reported by VI, former Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder defended the decision of head coach Ronald Koeman to bring Georginio Wijnaldum to Germany for the Euros and potentially start the former Liverpool man. The former Inter man believes that Wijnaldum’s experience will certainly help the side, as will his ability to bring a balance to the sides midfield.

The now 33-year-old Wijnaldum left PSG to join Saudi-Arabian side Al-Ettifaq. This past season he has played 31 games in total, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. The Rotterdam born midfielder has also played 91 times for the Dutch senior team since making his debut at the age of 20 back in 2011. He was a regular for the side during the previous Euro’s, where Oranje were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Czechia.

Many have said they would prefer Koeman to go with Atalanta’s Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners instead. The Europa league winning midfielder was in fantastic form for the Italian side this season, scoring 12 times in the league.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson