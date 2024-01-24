Wesley McGriff’s return is ‘big’ for 5-star Auburn target Zelus Hicks

Wesley McGriff was a member of Hugh Freeze’s first coaching staff at Auburn and despite a brief stint at Texas A&M, he will be a part of the second one.

That development was significant for five-star safety Zelus Hicks. McGriff coaches the cornerbacks but he has taken the lead for Hicks.

“It was very important actually. I was shocked that he came back so quick,” Hicks told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente. “He was only up there for like a week. When he came back it definitely surprised me and it was big that he came back. The main thing that he said to me today is that he’s here and he wants me here with him. He’s not going nowhere. After leaving, he’s not going nowhere. That’s big.”

From Georgia, Hicks has spent plenty of time on Auburn’s campus and that won’t be stopping soon. He visited for three games last season and after stopping by on Saturday, he plans on spending plenty of more time on the Plains.

“Oh yeah, I’m definitely going to be back as much as I can,” Hicks said.

He is the No. 31 overall player and No. 3 safety in the 247Sports composite ranking. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is also the No. 4 player from Georgia.

