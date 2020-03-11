Wesley Matthews has a special message for Rip City

Trail Blazers fans were treated to a special message during Tuesday's 121-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The Blazers organization was celebrating the 2010s on this night, and with it came some special appearances.

During a timeout in the second half, the fans inside Moda Center were greeted by Iron Man himself.

No, not Tony Stark. It was someone better. Former starting shooting guard Wesley Matthews.

Matthews, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, was unable to attend in person, so he did the next best thing- recorded a special video message for Rip City.

Matthews wasn't the only Blazer of the 2010s to record a video. Robin Lopez, LaMarcus Aldridge, Nic Batum, and Ed Davis all had a message to send. But not one's appearance on the big screen received an ovation as loud as Matthews'.

Once on the screen, Matthews had a special message to share with the fans.

Rip City. Man, I don't know how I can consolidate all of the love that I have for you fans. From the moment that I got there, you guys embraced me from day one. I really feel like part of me did a lot of growing up in that city. You guys are unbelievable fans, unbelievable supporters. I got so many countless, amazing memories. To be a part of fifty years of the Trail Blazers and to be a big, significant part of my time being there has been amazing, and that's all a credit to you guys. Between playoff series victories, big games against the Lakers, the rivalries, you guys have always brought it. I can't thank you enough. I love you guys. Go Rip City. Wesley Matthews to Rip City

Matthews, a fan favorite, spent five seasons in Portland, averaging 15.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Unfortunately, Matthews' time as a Blazer came to a soul-crushing end in 2015 when he tore his Achilles against the Dallas Mavericks.

Matthews would hit free agency that summer, signing a multi-year deal with Dallas.

He may be gone, but he is still a favorite in Portland.

Rip City has always shown their love for Matthews, and on Tuesday he showed it right back.

