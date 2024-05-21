Wesley Chapel football assistant arrested at Wildcats’ spring game

For the second time in a year, a Pasco County high school football program is under scrutiny for an incident involving a coach not employed full time by the school district.

On Friday, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Wesley Chapel High volunteer assistant Brian Nelson Mena at Central High in Brooksville on a Hillsborough County warrant charging him with a felony count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a student.

A Sheriff’s Office report indicates Mena, 26, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and was being held without bond, per the warrant. Wesley Chapel played Central in a spring football game Friday evening.

Pasco County school district spokesperson Corey Dierdorff said Mena, who played football at Wesley Chapel, was a volunteer assistant coach not employed by the school system. He had passed two separate background checks this year, one of which was completed in the last 30 days Dierdorff indicated.

He is no longer permitted on the school’s campus, Dierdorff added.

The arrest comes a year after an ugly practice altercation between two Sunlake High football coaches — one a long-term substitute, the other not a full-time school district employee — drew national attention that resulted in a police probe and the head coach being dismissed.

That incident raised awareness of the makeup of modern prep football coaching staffs, once consisting primarily of full-time faculty members held to a standard of decorum by the school district employing them. Today, most staffs are rife with what are commonly referred to as “drive-up” coaches who volunteer (or receive a minimal stipend) and aren’t school district employees.

Subsequently, the level of accountability among those coaches generally is perceived as low.

“I think the level of responsibility is something people don’t think about,” said Gulf head coach Sean Eperjesi, a physical education teacher at the school.

“If you’re, say, an outside business owner (who coaches) and you come in and make a mistake on campus, you just lose a $1,500 stipend. But me, if I mess up I lose a career. So, there’s a lot more to risk being on campus than there is off campus to some degree.”