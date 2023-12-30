Wesco wants to makes sure ‘no one has any more doubts’ about Clemson

Bryant Wesco has yet to play a snap in a Clemson uniform, but his eyes are already set on winning games at the highest level and proving doubters wrong.

Ahead of his appearance at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 3, Wesco spoke to reporters on Friday and talked about the criticism Clemson has faced in recent years.

“It does get under my skin a little bit,” Wesco said. “Everybody has a bad season once in a while, but that doesn’t determine that the school has fallen off or not. It’ll be a way for me to go there and bring back — make sure no one has any more doubts about if Clemson has fallen off or not and make sure that we’re still big.”

Wesco verbally committed to the Tigers in June and officially signed his letter of intent on Dec. 20. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound pass-catcher is the No. 6 wide receiver prospect and the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. As a junior in 2022, Wesco recorded 58 receptions for 1,160 yards and 17 touchdowns. He followed that up with 61 receptions for 981 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior this fall.

The Lone Star State native will arrive in Clemson in the spring as a mid-year enrollee and will join the Tigers, who defeated Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Friday to close the 2023 season out on a five-game win streak.

Along with Wesco, Clemson will bring in several highly-touted players in the 2024 cycle, including five-star linebacker Sammy Brown, four-star wide receiver TJ Moore and four-star edge Darien Mayo.

As for what Wesco hopes to accomplish at Clemson, that’s simple.

“I’m just really focused on playing my best and winning championships.”

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire