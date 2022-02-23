Wes Welker was very complimentary of Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins coaching staff is fully in place, and the guys are already putting in the work at the team’s facility.

On Wednesday, a number of coaches met with the media, including wide receiver coach Wes Welker. Welker spent three seasons with Miami as a player, but that was over 15 years ago.

Now, Welker’s leading the receiving room instead of trying to find his way in the league, and one of his biggest challenges in 2022 will be getting the most out of second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle. And, after a great season, the coach had nothing but kind things to say about the receiver.

Wes Welker on Jaylen Waddle: That kid is top notch. Ton of talent. Speed. Passion for the game. That’s what you want to work with. I’m excited to work with him and hopefully take him to the next level. pic.twitter.com/AxHMAGcfPq — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 23, 2022

Welker spent the last three seasons working as the San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach. During that time, the 49ers saw the emergence of Deebo Samuel as a top player in the league at his position. With Waddle, there may not be the same skill set as there was with Samuel, but there’s an extremely talented base for Welker and company to work with.

