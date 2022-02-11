Wes Welker is on the way back to Miami.

Welker will be joining Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins staff as wide receivers coach, according to longtime Miami reporter Armando Salguero.

The 40-year-old Welker has been on the 49ers’ staff the last three seasons, working with McDaniel in San Francisco.

Welker originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Chargers in 2004, but he played only one game with the Chargers in 2004 before he was released in what then-Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer would later call his biggest mistake as a coach. Welker then spent three seasons with the Dolphins before signing with the Patriots, where he spent six seasons and was a two-time first-team All-Pro and led the league in catches three times. He then spent two seasons with the Broncos and ended his career with a brief stint on the Rams.

Wes Welker likely to join Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk