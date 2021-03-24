What Wes Welker and Jimmy Garoppolo told Kendrick Bourne about the Patriots

Kendrick Bourne admitted to having a few misconceptions about the New England Patriots heading into free agency, but after he signed with his new team, he heard from a few former Patriots, who filled Bourne in on some of the ins and outs of the organization.

Bourne, who started his career with the San Francisco 49ers, got in touch with 49ers receivers coach Wes Welker and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“They told me practices are hard. You’re going to get tested every day with the playbook, stuff like that,” Bourne said in Monday’s video call with reporters.

Welker told Bourne: “Great place, great decision.”

Bourne is joining a large free agency class that includes receiver Nelson Agholor and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. There will be plenty of talented players who are adjusting to New England’s culture.

Quarterback Cam Newton, for now, seems to be at the center of this new-look offense. But Bourne’s arrival didn’t stop some from wondering whether the Patriots might be interested in acquiring Garoppolo, who got his NFL start in New England but whose standing with the 49ers is shaky. Garoppolo and Bourne developed a rapport in San Francisco.

“Jimmy, cool guy, man. Had a great relationship with him,” Bourne said. “He said his experience in New England was awesome. He didn’t really expect the trade to happen or anything like that, but said his experience there was awesome, learned a lot, developed as a player better, as a man, and I’m just excited.”

List