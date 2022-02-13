It appears that offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell won’t be the only member of the Rams’ offensive coaching staff who will be heading to Minnesota once Super Bowl LVI is in the books.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips is expected to join O’Connell with the Vikings. Phillips is expected to be the offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator on O’Connell’s first staff with the NFC North team.

Phillips joined the Rams as their tight ends coach in 2019 and added the passing game coordinator title in 2021. He spent the previous five seasons coaching tight ends with Washington and worked for the Cowboys from 2007-2013. His father Wade Phillips was the head coach in Dallas from 2007 until he was fired eight games into the 2010 season.

With O’Connell and Phillips moving on, the Rams will have some spots to fill on their offensive staff. Schefter reports that Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who was a Rams assistant for three seasons, is a candidate to return to the team along with former Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olsen. Running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown could also be in the offensive coordinator mix.

Wes Phillips is expected to join Kevin O’Connell in move to Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk