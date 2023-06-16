Wes Johnson shaping Georgia baseball coaching staff with SEC flavor

Wes Johnson is shaping his Georgia baseball staff with an SEC flavor.

He’s tapped Kentucky’s Will Coggin and kept Brock Bennett from Scott Stricklin’s staff as Bulldog assistant coaches.

Coggin changed his Twitter profile to indicate he’s now a UGA assistant with a Georgia “G” baseball prominently displayed. Bennett confirmed to the Athens Banner-Herald late Thursday he was staying with the program in his new role after serving as volunteer coach since July of 2019.

Coggin, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Kentucky, was on Mississippi State’s SEC championship staff in 2016 when Johnson was pitching coach. Coggin will be Johnson's top assistant and recruiting coordinator, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.

The Booneville, Miss. native, was a middle infielder in 2007-2008 at Mississippi State and then a student assistant with the program from 2009-12 before serving three seasons as an assistant at St. Johns (Fla.) River State College.

His title was coordinator of baseball camps when Johnson was at Mississippi State and he was credited with working with SEC freshman of the year Jake Mangum and later slugger Brent Rooker. He was assistant coach at his alma mater in 2016-2017 and has spent the last four seasons at Kentucky with Nick Mingione.

Bennett, a Greater Atlanta Christian graduate, coached Georgia’s catchers and infielders and served as the first base coach while overseeing on-campus recruiting.

The former Alabama catcher/infielder from 2007-11 spent three seasons as an assistant at Georgia Perimeter College and two at Georgia State.

Johnson, finishing out his coaching duties with LSU in the College World Series, is serving as his own pitching coach at Georgia.

