Wes Horton back with Panthers

The Panthers have filled the roster spot they opened by placing quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve this week and it’s a familiar face coming back to the team.

The team announced that they have signed defensive end Wes Horton. Horton signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and remained in Carolina through the 2018 season.

Horton signed with the Saints as a free agent in the offseason and made it through the cut to 53 players before getting cut just ahead of the season opener.

Horton had 93 tackles, 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 77 games with the Saints during his first tour of duty with the team.