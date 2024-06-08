Wes Carroll discusses series-opening game at Tennessee

Evansville (38-25) is facing elimination in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional after losing game No. 1 at Tennessee (54-11), 11-6, on Friday.

Evansville head coach Wes Carroll discussed game No. 1 following the Purple Aces’ loss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

“What a game,” Carroll said. “I think it was a little closer than what the score indicated. You really have to credit that offense. Five two-out RBI knocks, home runs or whatnot, scoring five runs with two outs, and we weren’t very good with two outs. We had some opportunities early that we didn’t capitalize on, but big stage, bright lights.

“I’m really proud of our guys going and competing. I think they got on the field, and Cal (McGinnis) goes up top and captures a lead. You feel a little bit of momentum, and then Kip (Fougerousse) stepping up with a big knock. It was just an overall great effort from our club. A little short, but we’d like one pitch back, obviously, but for us to go out there and represent the University of Evansville, I’m just really proud of our guys. It’s going to be an uphill battle, but we’re going to start with pitch one and inning one tomorrow to get back in this thing.”

