Wes Carroll congratulates Tennessee winning Knoxville Super Regional

Evansville advanced to its first NCAA Tournament Super Regional in program history. The Purple Aces lost a best-of-three series to Tennessee, 2-1, in the Knoxville Super Regional.

Evansville head coach Wes Carroll met with media following the Purple Aces’, 12-1, loss to Tennessee in game No. 3.

“I’d like to congratulate Tennessee, coach (Tony) Vitello and his entire coaching staff,” Carroll said. “What an accomplishment to go to Omaha once again. It was a hard-fought series, but they definitely earned today, so I definitely want to congratulate them and all their players.

“It’s been an incredible run by our Aces, by this senior group, by each and every guy on the roster that believed in this place. We made some history along the way, and yes, the outcome didn’t go our way today, but I couldn’t be more proud of our seniors and our team really setting the standard at the University of Evansville for many years to come.”

Wes Carroll. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

