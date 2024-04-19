'We weren't as clinical as I thought we could've been' - Smith

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith says his side will be "disappointed as they weren't as clinical as they thought they could be" during their 21-10 win over Sharks.

"Very happy with the win," he told BBC Scotland. "Obviously to keep on winning at Scotstoun is fantastic for us. It helps with the morale.

"We will be disappointed we weren't as clinical as I thought we can be. Which is understandable, due to the amount of line speed and defence pressure that we've received from the Sharks in the second part of the game.

"We always knew it was going to be the case. They are a good outfit, they're a quality side. Some learnings to take into next week."

Smith said he was "frustrated" not to get the bonus point as they aim to finish as high as possible in the United Rugby Championship.

"But this team is still evolving," he added. "It still needs to get a lot better if we want to compete at the business end. I prefer to take the lessons learned.

"We want to finish as high as possible, but we want to also be comfortable with the brand that we play so that we can take it into the play-offs.

"Last year, we played some good rugby, scored a lot of tries and got stuck in the quarter-final. So we know we still need to build our brand and also understanding of what we need to do in the final."