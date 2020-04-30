Beyond their 17 title banners, maybe the one thing the Boston Celtics are best known for is their propensity for poaching talent in trades.

Earlier this month, we ran down the top 10 swaps in team history. But not every deal is a winner, as the Rick Pitino era seemingly sought to stress.

Over the years, some of the C's worst deals have involved trading future All-Stars too early - or acquiring All-Stars who never lived up to that reputation when they played on the parquet.

What were the worst trades in Celtics history? Ranking the Top 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston