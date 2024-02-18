'This is what we were working for': Apple Valley girls soccer moves onto the D3 finals

The Apple Valley girls' soccer team knew that this was the season they would go to the CIF finals.

That feeling came at different points of the year for some on the team. Senior Sarah Fort knew the team had a shot at it once they beat their biggest Mojave River League rivals Oak Hills for the second time.

Head coach Nicole Stephens felt the team could handle high-pressure situations after sweeping Oak Hills but the expectations were already set for a deep playoff run after winning the league last season.

“From the moment that we stepped on the field at the beginning of league, we knew that this is what we wanted and this is what we were working for,” Stephens said.

For junior forward Alia Collins, who has been a starter since her freshman year, she knew the team was CIF championship-bound from the opening of tryouts.

“This year was the year. We had a couple of freshmen come in and we already knew we were stacked from the start,” Collins said.

The addition of freshman midfielder Bailey Richer, who is second on the team in assists, and freshman forward Jadyn Bechtel, who has scored 34 goals this season has helped launch this team to new heights this season.

The Sun Devils have won 20 of their 24 games, they swept the MRL to earn back-to-back league titles, and they have scored 80 more goals than they have allowed.

For a team that has never made it past the second round of CIF playoffs, Apple Valley has played like they have been here before consistently. Before Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 3 semifinal game against Warren, Apple Valley has outscored their previous three playoff opponents by 14-3.

CIF dreams almost go up in flames

Apple Valley’s dream almost turned into a nightmare against Warren. A 3-1 lead for the Sun Devils at halftime turned into a 3-3 tie at the end of the second half with Warren scoring a last-second corner kick goal.

After two scoreless overtime periods, the game would come down to penalties. Collins was set up as the fifth and potentially deciding penalty taker. She was nervous but knew that if it came down to her, she had to sink the shot.

By the time it got to Collins, Apple Valley had missed one penalty while Warren had missed two. Collins’ prediction of winning a CIF title was entirely in her hands.

“I’m thinking I’m gonna make this. I’m gonna sink this right now and I’m gonna make my team proud,” Collins said she was thinking as she was walking up to the penalty spot.

Warren’s goalkeeper had been walking forward before every penalty kick and stared at whoever was taking the penalty. She did not say anything but tried to intimidate the Sun Devils. Collins looked back and smiled before Warren’s goalkeeper went back to her spot.

Collins took the kick and blew it past the goalkeeper on her right side. The rest of the team and Stephens ran in to celebrate as Apple Valley beat Warren in penalty kicks to move on to the CIF finals.

Apple Valley's Alia Collins celebrates after sinking the game-winning penalty kick during the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 semifinals against Warren at Newton T. Bass Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. The Sun Devils won the match in a penalty kicks shootout.

Offensive proficiency

Apple Valley’s 101 goals this season have been spearheaded by Bechtel, who is the High Desert leader in goals scored this season. However, Warren came prepared as Bechtel was heavily focused on throughout the game by the defense.

Bechtel had multiple shots in the game but none of the three goals scored were from her. Even without goals scored from their leading goal scorer, Apple Valley still found a way to do it.

Junior fullback McClain Payten scored the first for Apple Valley seven minutes into the game. A throw-in on the right side of the field was deflected toward Payten, who was the only Sun Devil player on the opposite side of the field. Payten took it herself and fired a shot in the top right of the goal to put AppleValley out in front early.

Bechtel helped set up the next goal as a ball won by defender Jayla Justice sent the ball forward toward Warren’s goal. Bechtel took the ball to the edge of the box and crossed it up for Fort who headed it in.

The third goal came from a free kick inches outside the box. Fort took the shot but it deflected off the left post. Senior defender Kaydence Bonneau was able to get the ball off the deflection and send it in for the goal.

Apple Valley's Kaydence Bonneau after scoring a goal during the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 semifinals against Warren at Newton T. Bass Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. The Sun Devils won the match in a penalty kicks shootout.

They said it

Fort on not feeling this game was ever safe: “At no point in this game did I feel it was guaranteed. This was going to be a game that we had to work through until the end.”

Stephens on if she ever felt the game was not in Apple Valley’s control: “I think there were moments that Warren had good possession but I never felt nervous about it. I always felt like our team was able to defend and shift and recover and play our game.”

What’s next

Apple Valley will play in the CIF-SS Division 3 finals against Oak Park next week. The date, times, and location of the game are still to be determined.

For Stephens, who graduated from Apple Valley in 2016 and played on the soccer team, this moment was unimaginable back then.

“I couldn’t have imagined it before but now with this team, I can,” Stephens said.

