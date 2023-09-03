Were you watching, Bryan Harsin? Hugh Freeze shows what Auburn football can look like

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is a little old school.

He doesn't love watching his players celebrate on the field, at least not in an over-the-top manner.

So he made them a deal.

"I promised them, if you just come to the sideline, I'll do whatever dance you want me to do and look like a fool," Freeze said following his team's 59-14 throttling of UMass on Saturday. "Let's just do it on the sideline and do it together."

Freeze had to make good on that proposition after senior safety Jaylin Simpson plucked a Taisun Phommachanh pass out of the air early in the third quarter and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to put the Tigers up by 31 points.

Naturally, Simpson ran over to Freeze and told him to pay up.

"He made me do some kind of little deal I probably screwed up," Freeze said. "I'll do that as long as they don't do that crazy stuff on the field that might hurt us."

It wasn't always sunshine and rainbows against the Minutemen − Freeze verbally lit up starting quarterback Payton Thorne at one point in the first half for missing a throw, tearing his own headset off in a fit of rage − but the day was largely positive.

For Freeze. For Thorne. For the players.

And for the fans.

"To see our largest student crowd ever and largest crowd ever, it’s just quite humbling," Freeze said. "I just can’t say enough about their support and what that means to our players, our staff, our administration, everybody here at Auburn. It just speaks to the love and passion of the Auburn family. Thank you so much for showing up and celebrating our first win here in our tenure.

"So thankful for our crowd. Tiger Walk was incredible. Great day."

Freeze showed Saturday what the Tigers can be. Frankly, it's what they should be.

Auburn fans shouldn't have to sweat out games against nonconference foes who are clearly overmatched, especially at home. Games of that variety, like the contest against the Minutemen, should be over by halftime.

That was the case Saturday. And it was largely because of the retooling the roster went through this offseason. The new staff ushered in more than 40 new players, including 10 offensive linemen and an assortment of offensive weapons ranging from South Florida transfer running back Brian Battie to former Jackson State receiver Shane "Hollywood" Hooks.

Of the 22 players who started on each side of the ball, 11 of them weren't on the team 365 days ago. Even freshmen like RB Jeremiah Cobb (five rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown) and defensive end Keldric Faulk (three tackles and a 0.5 sack) made impacts.

A new era officially started Saturday. The Tigers won't dismantle every team on their schedule − a stretch of Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss soon awaits them − but for the first time in what feels like forever, Auburn fans have reason to be optimistic.

"In life, in football, whatever, I think we all fail to celebrate victories," Freeze said. "I've made up my mind for the rest of my career, dadgummit, I'm going to enjoy it at least for a few hours, the fact that our team, our staff found a way to win a football game in college. They're not easy. I don't care who you play, it's just not easy to win football games.

"I want to enjoy that, and I want our kids to, and I want them to do that in life with their families, and celebrate each other when that happens. So we'll do that. How much can we take away from it? We're 1-0; that's what you can take from it. ... We'll celebrate tonight, and tomorrow we'll be back to work. "

