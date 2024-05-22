Were there 'utterings' of a Pochettino exit in recent weeks?

[Getty Images]

Are you surprised or shocked that Mauricio Pochettino has parted ways with Chelsea?

Despite a slow start with many disappointing defeats, the Blues finished strong and the general consensus was improvement had been made.

Yet just two days on from the conclusion of the season, Chelsea are again managerless.

"You cannot be surprised by the decisions that this Chelsea ownership make," said BBC commentator John Murray on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It has been a hallmark of what they have done since coming in. They are clearly set on doing things their own way.

"It seemed to be coming together at the end of the season. They won their last five matches and played some very good football. Pochettino has got the best out of some of the young players.

"But from the utterings from Pochettino in recent weeks, this did look like it would be the outcome, and so it is."

