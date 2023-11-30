'They were the tougher team': UTEP laments one that got away against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

There are plenty of reasons, many of them familiar, why the UTEP men's basketball team lost their third consecutive game, a 67-63 setback to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi that the Miners had every chance to win.

Coach Joe Golding pointed to Dayne Prim's third-chance layup with 11.8 seconds remaining, not because it gave the Islanders a 66-63 lead, but because of what it represented.

UTEP men's basketball faces Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

What they said

"They were the tougher team for 40 minutes," Golding said. "The last play of the game summed it all up. They get three offensive rebounds on the last play, I don't know what happened, there were blocked shots in there, but the toughness part, they won the battle in there and get a big bucket to go up three.

"Their staff had them ready to play, we didn't do a good job with our staff. We have to do a better job."

There were enough other reasons to fill a stat sheet as to why UTEP lost. Even after Prim's basket the Miners had a chance to tie, which would have involved making a 3-pointer on a night where they were 3-of-19 beyond the arc.

Instead, Tae Hardy tried to field a scrambling pass on the baseline and stepped out of bounds for the Miners' 21st turnover. They were also 16-of-24 from the line, but that wasn't the first thing UTEP cited afterward.

'Lackadaisical'

"We started off lackadaisical," said Otis Frazier III, who was about the only offensive bright spot with 16 points. "We've been doing that the last couple of games. The older guys aren't really leading, myself included.

"Defensively we were terrible. Defensively it was just bad, all around."

That didn't show up on the stat sheet, as the Islanders were 41% from the field with 19 turnovers and the obvious problem for the Miners was offense. But that went to the toughness issue Golding talked about.

"We let the defense affect our offense," Golding said. "We weren't ourselves tonight defensively at all. I know we turned them over 19 times but we weren't ourselves defensively.

"We were searching for energy all night long."

How it went

Through all that, a UTEP team that came in favored by 13.5 points had plenty of opportunities, as it battled into second-half ties at three different points, including at 60-60 on two Calvin Solomon free throws with 3:35 to play.

By then, UTEP was already on a stretch that saw it go the last 5:33 without a field goal, following a first half where they went the final 5:56 without a field goal.

Over the next two minutes, the Islanders went 4-of-4 from the line while UTEP went 3-of-4, meaning A&M-Corpus Christi had a one-point lead when Prim got his third-chance basket on a flurry underneath that summed up the night.

"In a crazy way, I don't know if excited is the word, but in college basketball you have moments like this where your backs are against the wall, these guys are going to get crushed by whatever is out there, saying they can't shoot, they can't play, they are not any good," Golding said.

"We're going to find out a lot about our team, I'm excited about that. I'm going to find out who wants to play, who wants to work.

"We've got to do a better job coaching and a better job deciding who to play."

