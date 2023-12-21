What were the top-5 moments of Jacksonville State football's first FBS season

By any metric the first FBS season of Jacksonville State football was historic as it won the New Orleans Bowl but there were plenty of great moments throughout the season.

Here's a look at the top-five moments of the season for coach Rich Rodriguez's Gamecock squad:

1. Trek to bowl game, bowl game champs

The Gamecocks didn't know if they would be playing in a bowl game until after their final game of the season, with Rodriguez making an announcement over the plane PA system. From then the Gamecocks took full advantage of the opportunity leading up to the overtime 34-31 win over Louisiana in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Gamecocks found life in the second half and tied the game with less than a minute to go.

The bowl game showcased many players, including Zion Webb, who helped get the program to where it is now.

RICH RODRIGUEZ: At Jacksonville State, Rich Rodriguez has coached his way back to a bowl. Why 2023 has been unique

New Orleans Bowl: Jacksonville State players douse head coach Rich Rodriguez after the Gamecocks defeated Louisiana-Lafayette in overtime.

2. Winning first FBS game at home

The first game of the season was monumental, and it didn't hurt that it was against a new conference foe. Jeremiah Harris was the hero of the game, with an interception in the final minute to seal a 17-14 win over UTEP, giving the Gamecocks their first FBS and C-USA wins in their first try. It was a day of celebration in Jacksonville and the Gamecocks made sure the result on the field didn't dampen the mood.

3. Almost upset of South Carolina

In the battle of the Gamecocks, it was almost the upstarts taking down an SEC foe. Jacksonville State took an upset bid deep into the fourth quarter, tied with South Carolina as the clock ticked under six minutes. Two interceptions late in the game, including one returned for a touchdown to put them down 10, sealed the upset bid's fate but for a few hours Jax State showed the college football world that they belonged with the big boys.

4. Senior day track meet

The senior day matchup with Louisiana Tech started like a normal game, but when Malik Jackson broke out for a 68-yard run it was a sign of what was to come for the Gamecocks. He finished the day with a C-USA-record 522 yards, one yard off the Jax State record. Jackson, Webb and Anwar Lewis all went for more than 100 yards and the offense had 11 rushers gain yardage. The final score was 56-17 with all scores coming via the ground or on a blocked punt.

5. Midweek success

C-USA tried playing games during the middle of the week during October, much like the MAC in November, and it played wildly for the Gamecocks. Jacksonville saw two Tuesday games in October and the atmosphere was some of the best all year, helped by the fact that the Gamecocks split the games. The best game was against Western Kentucky when Alen Karajic made a last second field goal to secure the win.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: The top-5 moments of Jacksonville State football's 2023 season