'We were too big headed:' How Purdue football's defense rebounded to beat Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Virginia − Nic Scourton met with Ryan Walters this week and said exactly what the Purdue football coach wanted to hear.

Scourton, a sophomore defensive captain, let his coach know the team didn't lose faith in this defense.

Walters is supposed to be a defensive-minded coach, and he brought Kevin Kane with him from Illinois to run his scheme.

The results from the season opener left a lot to be desired.

"I had a meeting with coach Walters this week and I was telling him, we trust you," said Scourton, who led Purdue's defensive in its 24-17 victory Saturday at Virginia Tech with five tackles, including 3.5 for loss and one sack.

That trust in their head coach and his unique defensive philosophy, which drops one safety 20 to 25 yards deep, and is quarterback pressure heavy, paid off Saturday with a second half shutout.

Dillon Thieneman has become a star in just two games.

The freshman has 17 tackles and two interceptions.

Kydran Jenkins has had a sack in each game. Cam Allen picked off his 11th career pass on Saturday and Purdue had eight quarterback hurries.

A week ago, though, even with plenty of talent, Purdue lost and allowed 39 points in the process.

"Anytime you’ve got a new staff and a lot of new faces in the locker room and you drop that opener, the thing that you worry about is the finger pointing and the doubt," Walters said. "There was never an ounce of that."

There was disappointment and frustration, sure.

But rather than turn on each other, in a weird way, losing and having the defense finger pointed as a reason why almost united Purdue's defensive players.

"I think we needed that loss to Fresno so we can be more disciplined," Scourton said Saturday night. "I feel like the guys, we were a little too big headed."

Now, Purdue, with its former defensive coordinator turned first-time head coach, wins the first game for Walters because of its defense.

Sep 9, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Benji Gosnell (82) has ball knocked away by a Perdue Boilermakers defender in the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The defense that turned a three-and-out following quarterback Hudson Card's go-ahead touchdown with eight minutes remaining. Scourton and Jeffrey M'Ba were the catalysts there.

Then, to close out the game, four straight incompletions after big plays were able to be had throughout much of the first two games, the final one Marquis Wilson batting away a deep ball on fourth down.

"When we gave up big plays, gave up points, it was usually someone playing outside the frame work of the defense," Walters said. "You saw that by attention to detail this week.

"When guys are on the same page and playing sound defense, they play well."

