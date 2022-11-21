'We're all in this together': As criticism mounts over 3-7 record, Browns stay united

The calls have started up after yet another disappointing Browns performance. Those calls, though, aren't coming from inside the building.

While pressure from the outside ramped up following Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, specifically on defensive coordinator Joe Woods, it hasn't publicly come from those within the organization. In fact, those inside the building are throwing their support around him.

"I think Joe's a great D-coordinator," cornerback Denzel Ward said on a day-after Zoom call with media Monday. "We're all in this together. It takes all of us. If something happens out there, it's not just Joe, he called a bad call or this one guy just missed. We're all in this together. Everyone makes mistakes here or there, whether that's a bad call or a bad play or give up a play. I mean, those guys are good on the other side of the ball as well, so we just got to try and find a way to put it all together and get a win."

Ward, though, doesn't have the ability to decide the fate of the Browns' assistant coaches. That falls on coach Kevin Stefanski's lap.

Stefanski was asked directly if there was any thought at this time to fire Woods or any other staff members with the Browns sitting at 3-7 heading into Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He danced around the question, although never intimated that changes were forthcoming.

“My focus is on us getting better," Stefanski said. "My focus is on us getting a win versus Tampa and playing good offense, playing good defense and playing good special teams. That is where my focus is.”

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Buffalo only scored two touchdowns against the Browns on Sunday, but scored on seven consecutive possessions prior to the final kneel-down with less than 20 seconds remaining. That allowed the Bills to go from a 10-3 deficit to a 31-16 lead.

If there was one play which may have best epitomized why the cries for Woods' job were so loud coming out of Sunday's loss, it was on Buffalo's final first-half offensive play. The play showcased the lack of communication between players that was a hallmark of some early-season issues, issues which some lay at the feet of the coaching staff for not better preparing the players for certain situations.

“The bottom line is you have to play good defense for 60 minutes," Stefanski said. "In that first half – obviously, gave up that touchdown late – had some three-and-outs so we have to play consistently for 60 minutes. I don’t dispute that at all. There are definitely areas that we can improve playing sound defense.”

To set up the specific play, the Bills had the ball at the Browns 5 coming out of timeout with 18 seconds remaining. Receiver Stefon Diggs lined up wide to the right but in a tight formation inside the numbers, with tight end Dawson Knox next to him. Quarterback Josh Allen was in the shotgun, with running back Devin Singletary to his right and Isaiah McKenzie initially motioning from left to right in the formation, then circling back in motion to the left.

At the snap, with the Browns visibly looking confused, Diggs essentially ran between safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah toward the back of the end zone. McKenzie ran a pattern to the right, which multiple Browns defensive backs jumped at the same time.

That left a wide-open Diggs running across the back of the end zone, and Allen hit him for the touchdown. The score gave Buffalo the lead for good at 13-10.

"I think it's just everyone just has to lock in on their job and assignment and go from there," Ward said. "If all could do our job and do it what we're called to do on that one specific play or whatever play it is in the game, I think we'll be able to take care of guys."

In addition to the breakdown on the Diggs touchdown, the Browns also continued their struggles in stopping opposing run games. The Bills ran for 171 yards, less than five yards shy of their season high, while averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.

That comes on the heels of a game in Miami where the Dolphins rushed for a season-high 195 yards. A was the case with Buffalo, that was a catalyst in the Browns giving up more than 30 points in the game.

“To your point, you are trying to do anything you can to get the results you are looking for," Stefanski said. "In order to play good run defense, schematically we have to make sure that we play fast, can fit our gaps and be sound in everything that we are doing. Didn’t do that yesterday enough. You have to tackle, you have to run to the ball and all of those things. We will continue to look at it and find a way because teams are going to continue to try to run the football, and we have to stop it.”

The frustrations carried over immediately after the game. That's when multiple defensive players spoke and made comments that have been construed as shots fired at someone, be it a coach or a teammate, within the locker room.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Defensive end Myles Garrett expressed a frustration for what he believes is a lack of emphasis on takeaways in practice, a point Stefanski disputed. Delpit, meanwhile, insinuated players weren't all on the same page when he said, "You have to know what you're doing and then you're team have to have faith they know what they're doing."

"I don’t think guys are turning on each other at all," Ward said. "Our main focus is trying to get a win. Obviously our record is not as we want it to be, but when you turn on the tape you see guys out there competing, going hard and trying to find a way to get a win. We’ve got to try to find a way to finish. Started the game out strong but I think we’ve got to try to find a way to play a full 60-minute game.

The issues weren't just limited to the defense, though. The Browns, for the second consecutive game, struggled to run the football, as they were held to just 80 net rushing yards by the Bills.

On special teams, there was yet another blocked field goal, the third one of the season. The Browns also allowed Buffalo's Nyheim Hines to have four combined kickoff or punt returns of at least 20 yards.

All of that added up to the Browns' seventh loss of the season. It's left them with little wiggle room to find their way into the playoff picture, even with Deshaun Watson returning from suspension to be the starting quarterback following Sunday's game.

Just don't tell the Browns players there's nothing left for them to do this season. Tight end David Njoku took umbrage with the suggestion of that on Monday.

"We have fighters on this team, and we're not just going to turn our backs out for anybody," said Njoku, who returned Sunday from an ankle injury that cost him two games. "It doesn’t matter who it is. Our main focus right now is the Buccaneers this week and that's what it is. Next week is whoever we got next week, and it's just that simple. I'll be damned to see anybody just be like ‘okay, well that's it.’ Nah, not here. Not right now. So this one hurts, this game hurts. We had the potential to win and we didn't so obviously it hurts, but this season is far from over. We're not just going to give up for anybody."

