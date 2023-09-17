Were Tahj Brooks' career rushing night and Malik Dunlap's 2 interceptions worth an A grade? | Texas Tech report card

The Texas Tech football team got its first victory of the season Saturday night, beating Tarleton State 41-3 in the Red Raiders' non-conference finale. Tech opens Big 12 play next week at West Virginia.

Here's a quick summary of the Red Raiders' performance.

Offense: B

Tahj Brooks went off for a career-high 158 rushing yards. A tight end caught a touchdown pass for the third game in a row, and the unit played a clean game.

Defense: A

The Red Raiders intercepted three passes, Malik Dunlap returning one of his two for a touchdown. A late Tarleton State field goal denied Tech its first shutout since 2018 against Lamar.

Special teams: A

Austin McNamara averaged 48.8 yards, and Cameron Watts and Jackson Knotts killed two of his punts inside the Tarleton State 10-yard line. Chapman Lewis and Mike Dingle both made tackles inside the 20 on kickoff returns, and Gino Garcia went 2 for 2 on field goals.

Coaching: A

A lot of Top 25 teams looked lethargic Saturday, and some paid for it. Joey McGuire had his guys focused so that no hangover effects were evident after the Red Raiders' loss to Oregon.

Overall: A

Texas Tech did what power-conference teams are supposed to against FCS opponents. The Red Raiders never gave Tarleton State hope for an upset.

Texas Tech's defensive back Malik Dunlap (24) intercepts the ball against Tartleton State in a non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football report card: Were Brooks' career night and Dunlap's 2 picks worth an A grade?