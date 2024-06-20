'We're struggling with and without the ball' - Harry Kane gives honest assessment of drab England

Harry Kane admitted that things "haven't been right" from England team two games into Euro 2024, although the captain is keen to focus on likely reaching the knockouts already, without playing well, being a "sign of a good team".

England's most talented squad in a generation was widely lauded before the tournament, but the ability in the group hasn’t translated to the pitch so far. Having gone ahead against both Serbia and Denmark, Gareth Southgate's team have failed to kill either game off and been pegged back.

Where Serbia didn't quite have the quality to punish England, Denmark did.

"I think we said before the tournament there's no easy games and I think that's showing," Kane told BBC One immediately after the final whistle of the 1-1 draw. "We've got levels we can reach and we can be better both with and without the ball. I think the sign of a good team is when you're not playing at your best and still find a way to get results like we have in the last two games.

"We're top of the group. We know we can improve. I know there will probably loads of noise and a bit of disappointment back home but we experienced this in the last Euros as well when we drew to Scotland. Step by step, we'll get there."

"I think we're struggling both with and without the ball. I think the pressure in both games hasn't been right and with the ball hasn't been good enough. Everyone's dropping below their levels a little bit. It was tough out there, but we're calm. It wasn't our greatest game but we got away with a point."

Kane, having scored England's first half goal, looked isolated up front for the second game running and only lasted 69 minutes before being withdraw by the manager.

"We needed energy," Southgate explained when quizzed on the decision live on BBC One. "We've had two games in a short turnaround and we needed fresh legs, energy to press. I think Harry has only had one 90 minutes in over a month so that was the decision we took."