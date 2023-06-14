'We're starting to heat up.' Hunter Renfroe sparks Angels' win over Rangers

The Angels' Hunter Renfroe and Luis Rengifo celebrate after Renfroe hit a two-run homer during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The Angels won 7-3. (Gareth Patterson / Associated Press)

Hunter Renfroe's two-run homer capped a three-run sixth inning, and the surging Angels beat the American League West-leading Texas Rangers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Renfroe's homer helped spoil the major league debut of Owen White (0-1), who was recalled from double-A Frisco. White entered with one out in the fifth inning and gave up three runs and four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Angels have won three consecutive games and eight of their last nine. At 38-31, they are seven games over .500 for the first time since May 27, 2022, and are within 4½ games of Texas.

"We're starting to heat up. Once we get going, it's going to be hard to stop us," said Renfroe, who hit his 12th homer of the season but only his second since May 10. "We're looking to win 15 games a month. That's going to put us where we want to be."

The Angels added three more runs in the ninth, two on Zach Neto's homer. Neto has three homers in his last three games after hitting two in his first 51.

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reached base all five times — a single, a double, two walks and an intentional walk — extending his hitting streak to 10 games. He scored twice and stole his 10th base of the season.

The Rangers (41-25) have lost three straight and five of six.

Jimmy Herget (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Jaime Barría, who gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings. Carlos Estévez recorded the final two outs, leaving runners at first and third, for his 18th save in 18 opportunities.

White followed starter Cody Bradford, who limited the Angels to one run and two hits in 4 1/3 innings, throwing 64 pitches — four days after throwing 99 for triple-A Round Rock. Bradford was also recalled, to fill in for Jon Gray, who was unable to start because of a blister.

"Didn't do the best I could. Made one mistake, I feel like," said White, who was told of the call-up at midnight while in Fayetteville, Ark., and drove to Arlington on Tuesday morning. "I hope I proved something."

Nathaniel Lowe and Corey Seager each homered among three hits for Texas. Lowe's was a two-run homer in the third inning, Seager's leading off the fifth. The Rangers managed only three other hits and left 11 runners on base.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.