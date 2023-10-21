These were the standouts from Week 9 football games in Greater Lansing
Here is a look at the top performances from Week 9 high school football games in Greater Lansing. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches.
TOP PERFORMERS
▶ CASON CARSWELL, MASON: The junior quarterback was 18 of 23 passing for 261 yards and threw for four touchdowns in Division 3 top-ranked Mason's 49-20 road win over Fenton.
▶ JACE CLARIZIO, EAST LANSING: The junior running back finished with 292 yards on the ground while helping the Trojans secure the outright CAAC Blue title with a 35-21 win over Grand Ledge.
▶ JAYDEN COLBY, LESLIE: Colby threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 114 yards and a touchdown, returned an interception for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 62 yards for a touchdown for the Blackhawks in their 59-8 win over Homer.
▶ DOMINIC NOVARA, PORTLAND: The junior completed all eight of his pass attempts for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the Division 4 No. 2 Raiders' 43-0 win over Berrien Springs.
▶ DREW ROBINSON, STOCKBRIDGE: Robinson finished with nine catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 62 yards and a TD in a 40-0 win over Dansville.
▶ TRYCE TOKAR, OVID-ELSIE: Tokar helped the Marauders overcome a two-touchdown deficit in the final quarter in a 28-27 win over Standish-Sterling. He threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns.
▶BRADLEE UHLMANN, BATH: The senior had 20 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns and added two interceptions on defense for the Bees in a 28-6 win over Perry,
STAT LEADERS
Passing
Tryce Tokar, Ovid-Elsie - 312 yards
Cason Carswell, Mason - 261 yards
Jackson Conn, Ithaca - 228 yards
Dominic Novara, Portland - 209 yards
Jalen Rogozinski, Stockbridge - 167 yards
Ayden Wilkes, Maple Valley - 138 yards
Joseph Pizzo, Sexton - 134 yards
Jayden Colby, Leslie - 121 yards
Duente Phifer, Waverly - 104 yards
Rushing
Jace Clarizio, East Lansing - 292 yards
Tanner Villalobos, Fulton - 224 yards
Bradlee Uhlmann, Bath - 200 yards
Brayton Thelen, Pewamo-Westphalia - 169 yards
Dylan May, Pewamo-Westphalia - 142 yards
Nakai Amachree, Haslett - 142 yards
Jayden Colby, Leslie - 114 yards
Peyton Reynolds, Fulton - 106 yards
Receiving
Clayton Fruchey, Ovid-Elsie - 188 yards
Drew Robinson, Stockbridge - 150 yards
Christopher Battley, Portland - 108 yards
Jack Fossitt, Leslie - 105 yards
Owen Mikula, Ithaca - 95 yards
Tyler Baker, Mason - 88 yards
