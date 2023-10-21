These were the standouts from Week 9 football games in Greater Lansing

Here is a look at the top performances from Week 9 high school football games in Greater Lansing. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches.

TOP PERFORMERS

▶ CASON CARSWELL, MASON: The junior quarterback was 18 of 23 passing for 261 yards and threw for four touchdowns in Division 3 top-ranked Mason's 49-20 road win over Fenton.

▶ JACE CLARIZIO, EAST LANSING: The junior running back finished with 292 yards on the ground while helping the Trojans secure the outright CAAC Blue title with a 35-21 win over Grand Ledge.

▶ JAYDEN COLBY, LESLIE: Colby threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 114 yards and a touchdown, returned an interception for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 62 yards for a touchdown for the Blackhawks in their 59-8 win over Homer.

▶ DOMINIC NOVARA, PORTLAND: The junior completed all eight of his pass attempts for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the Division 4 No. 2 Raiders' 43-0 win over Berrien Springs.

▶ DREW ROBINSON, STOCKBRIDGE: Robinson finished with nine catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 62 yards and a TD in a 40-0 win over Dansville.

▶ TRYCE TOKAR, OVID-ELSIE: Tokar helped the Marauders overcome a two-touchdown deficit in the final quarter in a 28-27 win over Standish-Sterling. He threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns.

▶BRADLEE UHLMANN, BATH: The senior had 20 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns and added two interceptions on defense for the Bees in a 28-6 win over Perry,

STAT LEADERS

Passing

Tryce Tokar, Ovid-Elsie - 312 yards

Cason Carswell, Mason - 261 yards

Jackson Conn, Ithaca - 228 yards

Dominic Novara, Portland - 209 yards

Jalen Rogozinski, Stockbridge - 167 yards

Ayden Wilkes, Maple Valley - 138 yards

Joseph Pizzo, Sexton - 134 yards

Jayden Colby, Leslie - 121 yards

Duente Phifer, Waverly - 104 yards

Rushing

Jace Clarizio, East Lansing - 292 yards

Tanner Villalobos, Fulton - 224 yards

Bradlee Uhlmann, Bath - 200 yards

Brayton Thelen, Pewamo-Westphalia - 169 yards

Dylan May, Pewamo-Westphalia - 142 yards

Nakai Amachree, Haslett - 142 yards

Jayden Colby, Leslie - 114 yards

Peyton Reynolds, Fulton - 106 yards

Receiving

Clayton Fruchey, Ovid-Elsie - 188 yards

Drew Robinson, Stockbridge - 150 yards

Christopher Battley, Portland - 108 yards

Jack Fossitt, Leslie - 105 yards

Owen Mikula, Ithaca - 95 yards

Tyler Baker, Mason - 88 yards

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Greater Lansing Week 9 high school football standouts