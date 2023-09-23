'We're right there.' Ryan Walters sees frustrating, but encouraging signs from Purdue D

WEST LAFAYETTE — Through four games, first-year Purdue coach Ryan Walters sees glimpses of the aggressive, in your-face defensive style he coached while a coordinator at Illinois. He sees flashes of defensive backs breaking on passes with confidence, moments of wreaking havoc and flying all over the field.

But short spurts of greatness are not enough to keep teams off the field and points off the scoreboard. At 1-3, Walters knows his defense has to play with more consistency, and despite the 38-17 loss to Wisconsin at home on Friday night, Walters believes his players are close to getting things figured out.

"It's frustrating, but it's also encouraging from the standpoint that I feel like we're right there," Walters said. "I feel like we're really close to playing that style of football and for it looking the way that we've all envisioned it looking.

"It does look that way in practice, and you only see glimpses of it throughout the course of the game. Obviously the win at Virginia Tech, we saw that from a longer period of time. But I’ve got to figure out what I'm missing in terms of the schedule and how we're preparing, and what I'm missing that's not allowing us to start fast in big games."

Purdue's defense tried to get the Badgers off the field by playing coverage in the first half. Wisconsin started 8-for-8 on third-down conversions, exploiting Purdue's defense when it only rushed three and dropped eight into coverage. With plenty of time in the pocket, Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai found his receivers in the holes of Purdue's defense and scrambled for yardage when the defense turned its back to him.

"I did think we were too passive from a mentality standpoint, coaches and players alike," Walters said. "That's an area we've got to get fixed. I want this to be an aggressive team, and we did not play aggressive in the first two quarters."

Purdue's increased pressure from the front seven held Wisconsin to 4-for-9 on third-down conversions in the second half. The Boilermakers regularly put five players on the line of scrimmage, bringing the house at times or disguising which player would blitz at the snap.

The aggressive tactic put the Purdue defensive backs in one-on-one situations in coverage. After struggling to make plays on the ball against Syracuse, the Boilermakers secondary held up well in the second half, limiting the Badgers to 7-of-13 passing with one sack while producing Botros Alisandro's first career interception.

Purdue's secondary — minus true freshman Dillon Thieneman — is an experienced group. They believe they can correct their mistakes and perform better as the season progresses.

"We emphasize third down, but we didn't get them off the field," senior defensive back Sanoussi Kane said. "I take full responsibility with me being the leader of the defense and the team. We've just got to be better on third down, point blank period. We'll address it in practice and work for the next game."

