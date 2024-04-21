'We were ridiculously poor'

[Getty Images]

West Ham boss David Moyes to Sky Sports: "Certainly the 30 minutes was as bad as I can remember any of my West Ham teams playing. It was more than 30 minutes but the first 30 minutes really was atrocious

"We didn't play well, we didn't defend wel, which was was a big thing really.

"We got we deserved and we just didn't really turn up.

On whether playing in Europe on Thursday was a factor: "I make no excuses whatsoever nothing anything. We got praise for our performance in midweek and I praised the players for their performance but I'm certainly not not praising them for anything today

"We were we were so so poor, ridiculously poor. To be a Premier League club you've got to have a bit about you and a lot of games that are difficult.

"This was always gonna be a difficult game. Crystal Palace had done well last week and we had to make sure that we we got into the game and gave ourselves a chance we were so, so bad."