'We're really excited for him:' Simon Kenton offensive lineman signs with UK Wildcats

Offensive linemen don’t win many individual awards.

Simon Kenton senior Aba Selm, however, has picked up several this fall after the end of his football career with the Pioneers. Perhaps the most meaningful was being named Northern Kentucky’s Offensive Lineman of the Year in December.

The award, given out earlier this month at the annual awards banquet hosted by the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association, is named after John Schlarman, a Highlands graduate who died of cancer in 2020.

Great time talking with @UKCoachStoops and @vincemarrow can’t wait to come up and work! pic.twitter.com/6kwMTF5wKK — Aba Selm (@abaselm1) December 5, 2023

Schlarman, an all-state offensive lineman at Highlands, went on to be a standout at the University of Kentucky and returned to UK to coach the offensive line from 2013 until he died in 2020. In between, he spent several seasons as head coach of Newport and Campbell County high schools.

Aba Selm will join UK football team in January

Selm signed a national letter of intent to play football for Kentucky on Wednesday. Selm has graduated early and will join the Wildcats program on Jan. 2.

Selm didn’t know Schlarman personally but is well aware of what he did in his career.

“It’s a great award,” Selm said. “He’s left a legacy and being awarded that was a big boost for me.”

UK plays in the Southeastern Conference led by perennial national championship contenders Alabama and Georgia.

“We’re really excited for him,” Simon Kenton head coach Roy Lucas Jr. said. “He’s a great player. I think everybody knows what UK and UofL (Louisville) mean to football in our state. What it means for kids from our state to go to UK and play in the SEC. It’s a great accomplishment.”

Recognition for UK recruit Aba Selm

Simon Kenton's Aba Selm has been selected to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team.

The Louisville Courier-Journal named Selm a two-time first-team all-state honoree. He helped the Pioneers average 35 points and 219 rushing yards per game this season and was named Class 6A, District 6 player of the year. He finished his career with 152 pancakes and is the No. 6-ranked prospect in Kentucky’s Class of 2024 by 247Sports.com

Selm is rated an 87 on a scale of 100 by 247Sports, which equates to the nation's No. 27 interior offensive lineman. Eastern Kentucky was his first overall offer and UK was his second. He committed in February.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s great to know I’m getting to campus and going to work. Their coaching was very important to me. How they see me developing as a player going into the next level. That’s really what brought me there. They have a great staff.”

Aba Selm played varsity football at Simon Kenton since he was a freshman

Selm has always been big for his size and quickly stood out when he began playing freshman football. Lucas and the Simon Kenton coaching staff moved him up to varsity in the middle of the 2020 season as a freshman.

“He’s learning more about the game every day,” Lucas said. “We realized right away that he was different than most guys. He’s a great athlete. He continued to work hard every year and he has continued to develop. He’s really been dominant on defense as well as offense. He continues to learn the game and mature.”

Selm, whose given name is Hamadoun after his grandfather, grew up in a family of UK fans.

Jason Frazier, SK’s offensive line coach, described his ability in an interview with ON3.com, looking back on his start as a freshman.

“He immediately pancaked one of our defensive linemen that had been playing JV and varsity all year,” Frazier said. “You could just see the surprised look on that kid’s face when that happened. You just knew right away, this kid is different. This kid has got something you don’t see every day…His athletic ability is unreal. He goes at every drill and attacks everything the way you want him to in a way to get better. I still don’t think he realizes how big and how strong he is yet.”

Selm was SK’s left tackle. He was also a standout for Simon on the defensive line. This season, he was fourth on the team in tackles with 59, including a team-high 15 tackles for loss and six sacks. In 2022, he had 35 tackles and two sacks and anchored an offensive line that helped the Pioneers rush for 300 yards per game.

Being coached and playing on both sides of the ball will help him when he plays offensive line against some of the top teams in college football.

“He has a feel for both sides,” Lucas said. “He knows what it’s like on defense and what you’re trying to do on that side.”

'He’s such a great athlete for his size': Aba Selm's best football is ahead of him

Simon Kenton High School's Aba Selm was been named to The Courier Journal's All-State football first team as a junior.

Selm originally was recruited to play on the interior, at either guard or center, but he intends to work on his whole game.

“Pass blocking is my strength,” he said. “I have very good pass-blocking technique. I need to work on my run zone, work on sweep steps. That’s something I noticed this season.”

Lucas said his best football is ahead of him.

“He’s such a great athlete for his size,” Lucas said. “He’s got a great frame. He’s got an outstanding physique. He’s probably going to be able to gain 20 to 25 pounds and be just as athletic as he is. People don’t look at him and think he’s 280 pounds because he has an athletic body and he carries it so well. We think he’s going to put on weight which will help him at the next level. He has great natural strength and he's going to be a good one.”

He joins a small list of SK players who gave on to top-level college programs. The last SK player who went to UK was Miles Simpson.

Selm will join Willie Rodriguez of Covington Catholic and Terhyon Nichols of Withrow among local UK signees this week. Selm said he has been good friends with Rodriguez for a while. He is also friends with Hayes Johnson, a fellow offensive line commit to UK from Taylor County High School in Kentucky.

"He's got a great personality. He's a great kid," Lucas said. "And I just think UK fans are going to really like this kid. I think Kentucky fans will be very excited for him, being an in-state player, and just the kind of kid he is. I think he's going to be somebody they'll really root for. He's a great kid, great personality. He’s very humble and respectful.”

