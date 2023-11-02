'We were really close' - Iraola

Andoni Iraola said Bournemouth had a "big chance" to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after they fell short in Wednesday's defeat by Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez's second-half strike denied the Cherries back-to-back wins as Jurgen Klopp's side progressed to the last eight.

"We were really close," said Iraola. "One moment in the second half when the game was going our side.

"We were struggling in the first half. It was difficult with the wind. Both teams were struggling with the build-up. It looked as if we could score a second goal and win the game but in the end they made the difference with Darwin's strike.

"We had a big chance to be in the last eight with some big teams out but we knew it would not be easy.

"They finished the game with most of their starting XI and had to push really hard to beat us."